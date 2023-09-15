First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,453 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

