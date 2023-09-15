First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.12 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

