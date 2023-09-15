First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 377,746 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $245.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.