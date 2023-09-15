First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average of $322.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

