Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Escalade’s FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

