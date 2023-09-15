Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EDR opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $508,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,045 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,402 over the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.