Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.32 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

