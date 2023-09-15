Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $99.16. 866,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

