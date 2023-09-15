Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

EA opened at $123.04 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,831,654. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $55,620,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,921 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,274.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 831 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $2,932,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 678,759 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,544,000 after purchasing an additional 173,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

