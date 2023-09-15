Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $61.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

DCO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 54.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

