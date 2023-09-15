Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 18,060 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

