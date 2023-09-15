Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $41.38. Approximately 942,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,579,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.
The firm has a market cap of $191.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 136.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 103.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $656,000.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
