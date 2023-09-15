CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

