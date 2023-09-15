Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $20,400.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.80 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

