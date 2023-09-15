Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $20,400.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cryoport Price Performance
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.80 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
