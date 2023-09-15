Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Lawrence Frischer purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.
Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance
TSE CRWN opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.79.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
