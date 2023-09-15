Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Lawrence Frischer purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

TSE CRWN opened at C$7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.79.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

