Covea Finance Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $21.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.81. 2,756,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,825. The company has a market cap of $241.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.79 and a 200 day moving average of $439.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.18.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

