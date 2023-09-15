Covea Finance Has $3.20 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covea Finance cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,919. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $572.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

