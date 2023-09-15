Covea Finance Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,407 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,173. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $37.58.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.
View Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.