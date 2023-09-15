Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Contango Ore Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,912. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 576.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Featured Articles

