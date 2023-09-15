Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 0.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €56.92 ($61.20) and last traded at €56.99 ($61.28). 846,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.37 ($61.69).
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.85 and a 200-day moving average of €55.28.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.