Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

CL stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

