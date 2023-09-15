City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in City Office REIT by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
