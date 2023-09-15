Citigroup Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $138.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.22.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $113.66 on Monday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.