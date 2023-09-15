Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Ecovyst Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4,866.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 2,221,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 1,267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,176,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.