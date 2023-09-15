Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.40. 376,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,565. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

