CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Up 1.8%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 34,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 88,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$55.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

