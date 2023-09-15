Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.