Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.