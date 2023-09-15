Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 216,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

