Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $483.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

