Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.04 and its 200 day moving average is $257.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.