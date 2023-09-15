CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $548,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

