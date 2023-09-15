Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $591.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

