Burford Capital Limited Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of BUR opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

BUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

