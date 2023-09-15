Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Up 3%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 561,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 175,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$64.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Brixton Metals

(Get Free Report)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project comprises 95 claims covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 579 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.