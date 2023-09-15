Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $52,780.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

