Bangor Savings Bank Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 771,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,630. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

