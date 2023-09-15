Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE AZUL opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,197,000 after buying an additional 2,787,899 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azul by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azul by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,901,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 469,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 675,569 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

