AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,576.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,503.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,509.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

