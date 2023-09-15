Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,541 shares of company stock valued at $550,867. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

