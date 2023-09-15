Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 20,336 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $144,588.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 520,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. Analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

