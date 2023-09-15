Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.55.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

