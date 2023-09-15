Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 46,600 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.06 and a 200-day moving average of $380.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.