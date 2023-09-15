Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.