Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

