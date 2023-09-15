Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBJF shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

