Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.