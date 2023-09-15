Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Director Sells $44,600.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

