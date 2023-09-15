Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Director Sells $44,600.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on APT
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.