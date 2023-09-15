Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 381.6% from the August 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Akumin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 167.86% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. Analysts expect that Akumin will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

