Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 381.6% from the August 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of AKU stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 167.86% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. Analysts expect that Akumin will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
