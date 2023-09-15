Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 192.7% in August

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,500 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the August 15th total of 2,152,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,601.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

